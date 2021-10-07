COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

