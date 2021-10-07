COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.
About COSCO SHIPPING
