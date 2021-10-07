Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 994,862 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 856,964 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.