CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 290.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

CRMD opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 239,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 157,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

