Cormark Comments on UGE International Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGE International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get UGE International alerts:

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.68 million.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.