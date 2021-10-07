CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report sales of $137.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.21 million and the highest is $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.37. 311,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,368. The company has a market capitalization of $898.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

