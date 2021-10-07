Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 795,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,372. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

