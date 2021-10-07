Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

