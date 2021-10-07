Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $64.78 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and $11.32 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,477,979,342 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

