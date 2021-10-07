Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.63.

STZ traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.53. 17,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

