Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.47. 61,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

