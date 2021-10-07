Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.54.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.