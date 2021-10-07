Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

