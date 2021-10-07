Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

