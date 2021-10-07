Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $71.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 1,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,411. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $421,336 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

