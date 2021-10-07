Compass Point Upgrades Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to Buy

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

