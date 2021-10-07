COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,300 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

CMPS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 285,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.