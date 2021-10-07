Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.02%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 54.24% 78.71% 65.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $421.71 million 5.44 $214.31 million $8.85 8.78

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

