Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sera Prognostics
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Fulgent Genetics
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
Insider & Institutional Ownership
36.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sera Prognostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fulgent Genetics
|54.24%
|78.71%
|65.11%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sera Prognostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fulgent Genetics
|$421.71 million
|5.44
|$214.31 million
|$8.85
|8.78
Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.
Summary
Fulgent Genetics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
