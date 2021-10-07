Comparing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -3.36% N/A -1.09% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $214.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 10.98 -$13.95 million ($0.58) -326.47 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.57 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

