Comparing Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Lighting Science Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -88.95% -54.83% -41.74% Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A

Applied UV has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lighting Science Group has a beta of 77.76, meaning that its stock price is 7,676% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Applied UV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied UV and Lighting Science Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and Lighting Science Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $5.73 million 8.63 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -8.90 Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lighting Science Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

Summary

Lighting Science Group beats Applied UV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Lighting Science Group

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

