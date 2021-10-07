Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 29,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,678,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

