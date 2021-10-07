Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 29,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,678,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Several analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
