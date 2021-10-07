Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

