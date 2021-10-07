Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 163,760 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,760 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 281,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,536,826. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

