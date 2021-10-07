Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of PH traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $200.03 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

