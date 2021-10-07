Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $15 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

