Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,509 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.05.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

