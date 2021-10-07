Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $54,581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 5,605.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 583,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $9,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

