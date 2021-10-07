Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,356 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

