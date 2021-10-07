Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $703,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

