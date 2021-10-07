Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $498,000 Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLVU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

