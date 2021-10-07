Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,665,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.