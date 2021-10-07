Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Separately, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASZ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

