Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

