Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,456 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $177,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $97,252,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 164.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,652,000 after buying an additional 177,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $650.65 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.40 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

