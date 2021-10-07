Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

