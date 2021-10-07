Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

BG opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.