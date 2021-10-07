Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fulton Financial worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.