Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBTC opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.