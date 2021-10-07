Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,538 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

RNP stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.