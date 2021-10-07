Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

