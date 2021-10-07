Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 66,115 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,115 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific makes up 1.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 548,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

DNMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 15,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

