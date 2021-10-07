Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Invests $39.24 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 782,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 717,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

