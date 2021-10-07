Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR stock opened at $249.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. Coherent has a 1 year low of $111.61 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.