CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CWBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 343,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. CohBar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.81.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

