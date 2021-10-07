Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. EVERTEC makes up 4.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of EVERTEC worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

