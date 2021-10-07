Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $275,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.4% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.53. 64,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

