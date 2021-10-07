Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

