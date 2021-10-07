Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises 2.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,623. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

