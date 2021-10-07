Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

