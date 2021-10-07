CL King Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Price Target to $110.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its target price trimmed by CL King from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

