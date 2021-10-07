CL King Cuts Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Price Target to $110.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its target price trimmed by CL King from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

